* Gaslog Ltd announces pricing of public offering of 8.875% senior notes due 2022
NEW YORK Nov 6 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Friday as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi spoke about the likelihood of more stimulus, if necessary, to stimulate the euro zone economy in a press conference after an ECB policy meeting.
Draghi when asked downplayed reports of tension between him and national central bankers.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last down 6/32 in price with a yield of 2.371 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Wednesday.
The 10-year yield held below the 3-1/2 week high of 2.384 percent set on Monday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)
* Armada Hoffler Properties Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $400 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mRJPpx) Further company coverage:
* S&W Seed Co - on March 13, co entered into third amendment agreement amending company's credit and security agreement, dated as of September 22, 2015