NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. Treasuries yields fell near session lows in early U.S. trading on Friday as weaker U.S. stock index futures and worries about the Ebola virus spreading stoked safehaven demand for low-risk government debt.

Fears about Ebola intensified late Thursday on news of a doctor in New York City after working with Ebola patients in West Africa was tested positive for the virus.

Those concerns, together with disappointing results from online retailer Amazon pressured U.S. stock index futures lower ahead of the open on Wall Street.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded up 10/32 in price with a yield of 2.239 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Thursday. The 10-year yield reached a near two-week high on Thursday at 2.300 percent, according to Reuters data.

(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W; Simon)