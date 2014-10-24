NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. Treasuries yields fell
near session lows in early U.S. trading on Friday as weaker U.S.
stock index futures and worries about the Ebola virus spreading
stoked safehaven demand for low-risk government debt.
Fears about Ebola intensified late Thursday on news of a
doctor in New York City after working with Ebola patients in
West Africa was tested positive for the virus.
Those concerns, together with disappointing results from
online retailer Amazon pressured U.S. stock index
futures lower ahead of the open on Wall Street.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded
up 10/32 in price with a yield of 2.239 percent, down 4 basis
points from late on Thursday. The 10-year yield reached a near
two-week high on Thursday at 2.300 percent, according to Reuters
data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W; Simon)