DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK Oct 23 U.S. Treasuries yields dialed back from earlier highs late Thursday afternoon as safe-haven demand for bonds emerged on media reports that a doctor in New York City had been quarantined with Ebola-like symptoms.
The doctor treated Ebola patients in Guinea before returning to United States, according to the reports.
At 3:31 p.m. (1931 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded down 14/32 in price, yielding 2.280 percent, up 5.0 basis points from late on Wednesday.
The 10-year yield slipped as low as 2.266 percent about half an hour earlier when the reports on the suspected Ebola case began circulating. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.