NEW YORK Oct 23 U.S. Treasuries yields dialed back from earlier highs late Thursday afternoon as safe-haven demand for bonds emerged on media reports that a doctor in New York City had been quarantined with Ebola-like symptoms.

The doctor treated Ebola patients in Guinea before returning to United States, according to the reports.

At 3:31 p.m. (1931 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded down 14/32 in price, yielding 2.280 percent, up 5.0 basis points from late on Wednesday.

The 10-year yield slipped as low as 2.266 percent about half an hour earlier when the reports on the suspected Ebola case began circulating. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)