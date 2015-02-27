NEW YORK Feb 27 The U.S. Treasuries market was
poised for its worst month in more than 1-1/2 years in February
as investors scaled back their safe-haven bond holdings on
improving U.S. economic data and bets the Federal Reserve may
raise interest rates this year.
U.S. government securities have posted a combined loss of
1.6 percent through Thursday. This is an about-face from a 2.6
percent gain in January which was its biggest monthly increase
since August 2011, according to an index compiled by Barclays.
This would be the biggest monthly decline since May 2013
when Treasuries lost 1.7 percent after then Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke hinted at a Congressional appearance the U.S. central
bank would consider ending its third round of quantitative
easing.
February's loss in the Treasuries sector was led by a
sell-off in longer-dated issues. Barclays' U.S. 20-year plus
Treasury index has declined nearly 6 pct through Thursday, which
would be its largest monthly drop since May 2013.
The broader U.S. bond market also fared poorly in February
after a stellar January.
Barclays' widely followed U.S. Aggregate index has decreased
about 1 percent so far in February, which is on track for its
biggest monthly loss since June 2013.
In late Friday trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were up 4/32 in price with a yield of 2.000 percent,
down 1 basis points from Thursday. The 10-year yield has risen
32 basis points in February following a 49 basis point drop in
January, according to Reuters data.
