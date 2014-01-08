NEW YORK Jan 8 U.S. Treasuries prices extended their losses on Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its Dec 17-18 policy meeting, at which policy-makers decided to pare the central bank's massive bond purchase stimulus due to an improving economy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 18/32 lower in price to yield 3.002 percent. Prior to the release of the minutes, they were down 15/32 with a yield of 2.993 percent.