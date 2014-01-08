FOREX-Euro up near 1-month high after ECB rate hike talk, dollar drifts
* Fed widely expected to hike rates at policy meeting this week
NEW YORK Jan 8 U.S. Treasuries prices extended their losses on Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its Dec 17-18 policy meeting, at which policy-makers decided to pare the central bank's massive bond purchase stimulus due to an improving economy.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 18/32 lower in price to yield 3.002 percent. Prior to the release of the minutes, they were down 15/32 with a yield of 2.993 percent.
* Fed widely expected to hike rates at policy meeting this week
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.