NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. Treasuries prices held
losses in late trading on Tuesday after Fitch Ratings said it
might take away United States' AAA credit rating as Washington
has struggled to reach a debt deal in a bid to avert default.
The federal government has been expected to exhausted its
$16.7 trillion statutory borrowing limit on Thursday.
"Although Fitch continues to believe that the debt ceiling
will be raised soon, the political brinkmanship and reduced
financing flexibility could increase the risk of a U.S.
default," the rating agency said in a statement.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 13/32
lower in price to yield 2.731 percent, up 5 basis points from
late on Friday.
Interest rates on Treasury bills in the meantime held at
their earlier highs. The rate on the T-bill issue that matures
on Oct. 31 was last 0.5475 percent, up 23 basis points from late
Friday.
The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday for the Columbus
Day holiday.