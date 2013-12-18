NEW YORK Dec 18 U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed
losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve decided to reduce
the size of its stimulus program by $10 billion a month, which
initially surprised some traders who had reckoned such a move
would not happen until early 2014.
A knee-jerk sell-off ensued in the minutes following the
tapering news but traders turned their focus on the
market-friendly aspect of the U.S. central bank's policy
statement, which hinted at the possibility it might hold
short-term interest rates low into 2016 if job growth remains
sluggish and inflation is stuck below its 2 percent target.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
down 7/32 in price with a yield of 2.867 percent, up 2 basis
points from late on Tuesday. They had traded as much as 23/32
lower with a yield of 2.929 percent, within striking distance of
a three-month high.