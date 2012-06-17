(Adds background, quote)

NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. 30-year Treasury bond futures fell more than a point at the open of electronic trade on Su nday as Greek parties committed to a bailout saving the nation from bankruptcy appeared set to win a slim parliamentary majority.

The 30-year T-bond future was last down 1-7/32 at 149-7/32.

Though the election result may calm some investor worries over the possibility of a Greek exit from the euro zone, some are likely to refrain from sounding the all-clear given this crisis has smoldered for two years.

"Bond futures are off and that makes sense," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

"But nobody, I don't think, is going to make a big investment decision based on this election - trading decisions yes and that's one reason bond futures are down. But I don't think this is the ultimate answer and I think that there will still be ample questions about whether Greece stays in or not." (Reporting By Burton Frierson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)