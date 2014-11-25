NEW YORK Nov 25 U.S. 10-year and 30-year
Treasury futures held near their session highs mid-afternoon on
Tuesday after a huge block trade tied to those two contracts
changed hands earlier.
At 2:06 p.m. EST (1906 GMT), 34,856 contracts of 10-year
T-notes for March 2015 delivery traded at a price of
126-9/32 and 18,950 contracts of March 2015 30-year T-bonds
transacted at 141-11/32 on the Chicago Board of Trade,
CME Group data showed.
Traders said this block trade was like a curve flattening
move in anticipation that long-term U.S. bond yields would fall
further due to muted inflation and sluggish domestic growth.
The Dec 2014 T-note contract last traded at 127-2/32,
up 9/32 after touching a session high of 127-4/32.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)