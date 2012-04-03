US STOCKS-Wall St opens lower as energy, finance stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains, after the release of the minutes on the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 11/32 in price to yield 2.24 percent, up from around 2.18 percent before the minutes were released. (Reporting by Karen Brettell)
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its Europe, Middle East and Africa fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed up by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 (IFR) - Next week's planned US$3.2bn IPO of Snap Inc, maker of the popular Snapchat app, is already oversubscribed, market sources told IFR on Friday. (Reporting by Anthony Hughes Writing by Marc Carnegie; Editing by Paul Kilby)