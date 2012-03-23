* Bonds reverse more of last week's losses

* New U.S. home sales weaker than expected

* China, Europe growth are concerns (Updates comment, prices)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose for the fourth day in a row on Friday, reversing more of last week's losses as concerns about global growth competed with improved U.S. employment for investors' attention.

New home sales were weaker than expected in February and earlier months were revised down, U.S. data showed. The report had limited implications for first-quarter gross domestic product estimates, however, which are already concentrated between 1 percent and 2 percent.

Of more concern were recent reports showing slower growth in China and the euro zone's two largest economies. Slowdowns in China and Europe could hurt the U.S. economy, now on a path of modest growth, and interfere with U.S. job growth.

Such trends would favor safe-haven U.S. government debt and heighten prospects for more Federal Reserve monetary accommodation.

"Last week yields jumped up more than they probably should have, and the market has been correcting itself to a more appropriate level," said James Barnes, senior fixed income portfolio manager at National Penn Investors Trust Co in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

"People are reassessing all the information that has come out so far this year, and the U.S. economic data and a little stability in Europe justify higher yields, but investors also have to weigh those two components with the Federal Reserve's reiteration that it would keep interest rates low until 2014," Barnes said.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 10/32, its yield easing to 2.25 percent from 2.28 percent on Thursday.

Just after the weaker-than-forecast new home sales report, the 10-year yield slipped below its 200-day moving average of 2.2242 percent, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year yield broke above the 200-day moving average last week, when it added more than 25 basis points. A sustained break above that level could have signaled a new trend.

The 30-year bond rose 24/32 in price, its yield easing to 3.32 percent from 3.36 percent on Thursday, both below the 200-day moving average of 3.3759 percent.

Treasury yields recently rose to multi-month highs on signs of a stronger recovery in the United States. That drew some bargain hunters, traders said.

But price gains could be limited if people believe an improved U.S. economy will erode the value of government debt.

"Although we do not think that 'safe' government bonds are on the cusp of a bear market, the mid-March selloff highlighted market risks in owning government bonds priced at levels that promise negative real returns, with the main question being when, not if, the bonds will destroy value in real terms," said Barclays analysts in a research note.

The prospect of 2-, 5- and 7-year Treasury auctions next week could also restrain the move up in those maturities, strategists said.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will offer brief opening remarks later Friday at the Federal Reserve Board conference on central banking before, during and after the financial crisis.

In remarks in Hong Kong, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the Fed should be wary about "over-committing" to an ultra-easy monetary policy that has served the economy well in recent years, but could be detrimental eventually.

Bullard said rates might need to rise in late 2013, rather than in the following year as the Federal Open Market Committee has said. Though a non-voter this year, Bullard still takes part in the central bank's rate-setting meetings.

The Fed has kept rates near zero since December 2008 and bought $2.3 trillion in bonds to stimulate growth. At its March meeting, the Fed reiterated its view that lackluster growth will require keeping rates near zero through late 2014.

As part of its latest stimulus plan, nicknamed "Operation Twist," the Fed on Friday bought $1.97 billion of Treasuries maturing between February 2036 and August 2041. Under the program, the central bank is extending the maturity of its Treasury holdings in a bid to lower longer-dated interest rates like those on mortgages. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)