NEW YORK May 1 U.S. Treasury debt prices turned lower on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains, after news the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly grew in April, reducing anxiety about a rapid down shift in the U.S. economy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 4/32 in price, yielding 1.93 percent, up 1 basis point from late Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)