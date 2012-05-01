* U.S. manufacturing expanded more than expected in April

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. government debt prices fell o n T uesday when news that the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly grew at its strongest pace in 10 months cast doubt on views the U.S. economy was faltering and would need more stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index on nationwide factory activity rose to 54.8 in April, up from 53.4 in March.

"The ISM index was a notable contrast to the mostly weaker data we have seen over the past month or so, so stocks rallied and you saw a mild sell-off in U.S. Treasuries following this number," said Eric Stein, vice president and portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Investment Managers in Boston.

U.S. Treasuries had been rallying and yields had been falling since the U.S. Labor Department released its last employment report, showing very subdued job growth in March.

Other March economic data released in April encouraged investors to wonder whether signs of economic strength at the start of the year would peter out as the year wore on, as happened in 2010 and 2011.

Consequently, "The market was taken offside by the strong ISM number," said Jeffrey Given, managing director and portfolio manager at John Hancock Asset Management. "Most of the early manufacturing indicators pointed to a weaker number, not a stronger one, so the stronger-than-expected ISM index diminished some of the concerns about the growth outlook."

Fewer concerns about weaker growth would diminish the safe-haven motive for buying Treasuries.

It could also potentially take a third phase of quantitative easing by the Fed off the table or push the timing farther out, Given said.

After Treasuries rose a bit on month-end buying, they staged a modest retreat in light volume on the first day of the new month, when many markets around the world closed for May Day.

"We just got finished with month-end so people who might have had to buy Treasuries yesterday did that, and now you have a little lull," said Wilmer Stith, portfolio manager at Wilmington Trust Broad Market Fund at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors.

Benchmark Treasury yields have also been moving between 1.9 percent and 2.15 percent. With yields near the low end of that range, that the rose a bit was "no surprise," he said.

Even after the stronger-than-expected ISM manufacturing index, investors were not ready to make a 180-degree turn in sentiment with the key monthly U.S. employment report due this Friday. Yields rose, but recession in much of Europe and high U.S. unemployment argued against a big exit from Treasuries.

The U.S. Labor Department will release its April jobs report at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday. Economists estimate employers added 170,000 jobs last month, a subdued outlook after a disappointing 120,000 gain in March.

Lackluster U.S. job growth in March helped fuel a rally in Treasuries during April and contributed to "a little bit of an overbought condition" in the bond market, said Brian Levitt, economist at Oppenheimer Funds in New York. "Ten-year rates rallied from 2.3 percent to almost 1.9 percent as the market priced in a pretty weak economic outcome in the United States."

But Levitt said that flight into Treasuries was overdone.

"At the end of the day there's little to suggest this economy is rolling over. It will just be a modest grind higher," he said.

The latest ISM data followed mixed overseas readings, which showed British factory output barely grew in April while Chinese manufacturing accelerated at its fastest pace in 13 months.

The unexpected pick-up in U.S. domestic factory activity was mitigated by government data that showed a slim 0.1 percent rise in U.S. construction spending in March.

Trading volume was thin as financial markets in China and many euro zone and Latin American countries were closed for May Day or Labor Day.

There was a modest pick-up in activity in advance of the latest Treasuries purchase by the Fed for its "Operation Twist" program. The U.S. central bank bought $4.73 billion in Treasuries due in May 2020 to November 2021.

The Fed's $400 billion bond program, aimed at holding down mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs, is scheduled to end in June.

In the open market, benchmark 10-year notes traded down 6/32 in price to yield 1.95 percent, up 3 basis points from Monday's close but still below the 2 percent chart support level, which is also the Fed's implicit target on inflation.

Thirty-year bonds fell 17/32, their yields rising to 3.15 percent from 3.12 percent on Monday.

June 10-year T-note futures were down 8/32 at 132-02/32, a level that sparked buying from hedge funds and other fast money accounts, analysts said.

U.S. government debt prices started May on a down note after a strong April. Barclays' total return index on Treasuries rose 1.45 percent in April, according to data that became available late on Mon day. That lifted the sector into positive territory for the year after its worst quarter since 2010 from January to March. Year-to-date, the index was up 0.14 percent.

The comeback in U.S. government debt was led by long-dated issues, which regained their appeal due to anxiety about Europe's fiscal problems and slowing growth in the United States. Treasuries maturing in 20 years or later earned 4.66 percent last month, reducing their year-to-date decline to 2.38 percent, according to Barclays.