* U.S. private job growth slows more than expected
* Euro zone factory sector contracts further in April
* U.S. Treasury, as expected, to sell $72 bln coupon debt
* Fed to sell $1.00 bln to $1.50 bln in TIPS
(Updates market action after U.S. factory orders)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 2 U.S. government debt prices rose
on Wednesday as weakness in European manufacturing and slower
private-sector hiring in the United States fueled expectations
of a global slowdown and stoked safe-haven demand for low-risk
investments.
The latest data on both sides of the Atlantic also fed
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank
might provide more stimulus to support their economies, which
would be positive for the bond market, analysts said.
"On balance, they are supportive of Treasuries," said Stan
Shipley, bond strategist at the ISI Group in New York.
U.S. payroll processor ADP said companies added 119,000 jobs
in April, falling short of the expected 177,000 increase and the
smallest monthly rise in seven months. The March increase was
revised down to 201,000 from 209,000.
The government said factory orders fell 1.5
percent in March on a hefty 4.0 percent drop in durable goods
orders. Economist had predicted a 1.6 percent decrease.
Earlier, data from the euro zone showing a deepening
contraction in manufacturing in the region intensified worries
that even its strongest economies are buckling from the
contagion of the fiscal woes of their heavily indebted
neighbors..
Those concerns revived bids for low-risk U.S. and German
government securities. Five-year and 10-year Bund yields fell to
record lows, according to Reuters data.
Treasuries prices held at key chart resistance levels as
traders remained reluctant to push prices higher to make yields
test lower trading ranges before Friday's U.S. April payroll
data, investors said.
"We have to see whether last month's number would be
reversed," James Barnes, a bond portfolio manager at National
Penn Investors Trust Co. in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, which
manages $2.5 billion in assets, said of the March payrolls
report that showed a weaker-than-expected 120,000 increase.
Some analysts said the slowdown in hiring in March and April
is a "payback" from earlier this year when construction and
other weather-sensitive industries either fired fewer workers or
hired more of them because of the unusually mild winter.
The U.S. Labor Department will release its April jobs report
on Friday at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists expect employers
likely added 170,000 jobs in April.
The Treasury Department will sell a combined $72 billion in
new three-year, 10-year and 30-year debt next week at its May
quarterly refunding, matching the same amount sold in February.
It expects to raise $35.3 billion in new cash from the debt
sales.
The Treasury said it has not decided whether to begin
issuing floating-rate securities or to accept negative yield
bids at regular bill and coupon debt auctions.
The Federal Reserve will sell $1.00 billion to $1.50 billion
in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT)
In the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
traded up 9/32 in price to yield 1.91 percent, down
3 basis points from late on Tuesday.
The 10-year yield is stuck in a tight trading range. It has
been holding below the key 2-percent chart support level, which
is also the Fed's implicit target on inflation. It has struggled
to break below 1.90 percent, which would make 10-year notes
expensive for some investors.
Thirty-year bonds rose 23/32 in price for a 3.11
percent yield, down 4 basis points from Tuesday's close.
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)