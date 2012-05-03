BRIEF-CVI Investments reports 5.5 pct passive stake in Sigma Labs
* CVI Investments Inc reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Sigma Labs Inc as of Feb 15 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2lh672f) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 3 U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Thursday after the European Central Bank as expected left key interest rates at 1 percent and refrained from embarking on more stimulus to bolster the region's sagging economy.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. government debt was flat in price, yielding 1.93 percent.
* CVI Investments Inc reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Sigma Labs Inc as of Feb 15 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2lh672f) Further company coverage:
Feb 24 U.S. auto sales in February will increase less than 1 percent from a year earlier, even as consumer discounts remain at record levels, industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Friday.
* CVI Investments Inc reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Sino-Global Shipping America as of Feb 15, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: