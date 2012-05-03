* U.S. jobless claims fall more than expected

* ISM U.S. services index lowest in four months

* Caution persists before Friday's April payroll data

* Fed buys $1.83 billion of bonds due 2036 to 2041 (Recasts lead, adds fresh quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, May 3 U.S. government debt prices inched higher on Thursday as data showing a bigger-than-expected pullback in growth in the U.S. services sector offset a surprisingly large drop in U.S. claims for jobless benefits.

The mixed set of economic data kept traders on the defensive in advance of Friday's government payrolls report, which is expectedly to show a further slowdown in hiring in April.

"The real game changer is tomorrow so the market is just taking a breather," said Justin Hoogendoorn, an interest-rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

The Institute for Supply Management said its U.S. services-sector index fell to 53.5 in April from 56.0 in March. The ISM's overall services index reading for April missed economists' forecasts. The overall April number - as well as the ISM's new orders and employment indexes for the sector last month - were at the lowest levels since December.

Earlier, the U.S. Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits declined by 27,000 to a seasonally adjusted 365,000 in the week ended April 28, marking the biggest weekly drop in claims since early May last year.

Treasuries prices fell in reaction to the jobless claims data. But they later rebounded on the disappointing ISM services data and the Fed's purchase of $1.83 billion in long-dated Treasuries due in February 2036 to August 2041, which is the latest move in its $400 billion "Operation Twist" program with the goal to stimulate borrowing and spending.

"The (recent) data on the whole haven't been that positive. There is a lack of risk-taking ahead of payrolls," said Michael Pond, co-head of interest-rates strategy with Barclays Capital in New York.

The median forecast on the government's payroll reading in April is an increase of 170,000 jobs, exceeding the gain of 120,000 reported in March, according to economists recently polled by Reuters.

The U.S. Labor Department will release its April job figures at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday.

On slightly below-average trading volume, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up just 2/32 in price on the day at 100-23/32 to yield 1.92 percent.

The 10-year yield has traded in a narrow range this week. It has been stuck under the key chart support level of 2 percent, which is also the Fed's implicit target on inflation. At the same time, it has struggled to break below 1.90 percent, which would make the 10-year note expensive for some investors.

The 30-year bond edged up 4/32 in price to 100-8/32, yielding 3.11 percent.

Treasuries slightly underperformed German Bunds, with their 10-year yield premium over comparable Bunds edging up 1 basis point to 31 basis points.

Earlier, the European Central Bank, as expected, held key interest rates at 1 percent and refrained from embarking on more bond purchases in an effort to bolster the region's sagging economy.

Separately, three regional Federal Reserve presidents -- San Francisco Fed's John Williams, Atlanta Fed's Dennis Lockhart and Philadelphia Fed's Charles Plosser -- were scheduled to speak about the U.S. economy at an event being held at the University of California, Santa Barbara. {FED/DIARY]

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jan Paschal)