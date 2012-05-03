* U.S. jobless claims fall more than expected

* ISM U.S. services index lowest in four months

* Caution persists before Friday's April payroll data (Updates comment, prices, changes byline)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, May 3 U.S. government debt prices rose slightly on Thursday as data showing a bigger-than-expected pullback in growth in the U.S. services sector offset a surprisingly large drop in U.S. claims for jobless benefits.

The mixed economic data kept traders cautious before Friday's government payrolls report, which is expected to show that employers expanded their payrolls only minimally in April.

"Do you want to carry a big long or short position going into this employment number? The answer is, 'No, you don't.'" said Steve Van Order, fixed-income strategist at Calvert Investments in Bethesda, Maryland, with about $12 billion in assets under management.

The Institute for Supply Management said its U.S. services-sector index fell to 53.5 in April from 56.0 in March, a less robust reading than economists had forecast.

On the eve of the closely watched U.S. employment release, the ISM's employment index was also at its lowest level since December.

On the other hand, the U.S. Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell 27,000 to a seasonally adjusted 365,000 in the week ended April 28, the biggest weekly drop in claims since early May last year.

Treasuries prices fell in reaction to the jobless claims data, but later erased losses on the weaker ISM services data.

The Fed's purchase of $1.83 billion in long-dated Treasuries due in February 2036 to August 2041, the latest move in its $400 billion "Operation Twist" program with the goal to stimulate borrowing and spending, also lent support.

The result was "not a lot of movement" from the previous day's levels, said Jason Brady, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management in Santa Fe, New Mexico, which overseas $82 billion in assets.

The median forecast on the government's payroll reading in April is an increase of 170,000 jobs, exceeding the gain of 120,000 reported in March, according to economists recently polled by Reuters.

But in the market, that number has been "adjusted downward for the most part so people are set up for a slightly lower number of 140,000 or 150,000," Brady said.

The U.S. Labor Department will release its April job figures at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday.

On slightly below-average trading volume, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up just 1/32 for the day, yielding 1.93 percent.

The 10-year yield has traded in a narrow range this week, stuck below key chart support level of 2 percent, which is also the Fed's implicit target on inflation. At the same time, it has struggled to break below 1.90 percent.

Brady said April payroll growth below 100,000 would push Treasury yields even lower than where they are now.

Conversely, payroll growth of 200,000 or 210,000, would push the 10-year yield a little above 2 percent, he estimated.

The variation, or standard deviation, on the payrolls number, though, is "pretty large so any of those numbers are possible, to the downside or to the upside," Brady said.

ANTICIPATING ACT I AND ACT II

There could also be a first act and second act in the bond market's reaction to the payrolls report on Friday.

"Reading the report is getting more complicated," Van Order said. One phenomenon that could be in play is that payroll reports that cover four weeks instead of five tend to overshoot the consensus forecast, he said.

Another topic of discussion among economists is whether the seasonal adjustments provide stronger-looking data in the beginning of the year, strength that "peters out" as the year progresses.

A third variable in the challenge of interpreting the economic data is the possibility that the financial crisis of 2008 had such an impact on the seasonal adjustments that data with no seasonal adjustments might provide a more accurate picture than data with seasonal adjustments, according to Ray Stone, managing director and economist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.

"The contention is that the distortion of the recession is so powerful that it's thrown off the way the seasonal adjustments are calibrated," Van Order said.

Thus, the market could have an immediate reaction to the data, and then a second one when the data gets further analysis.

Traders will look at both payrolls growth and the unemployment rate.

"We'll also look at labor force participation," Brady said. "If the unemployment rate goes down because the labor market is improving," bond yields could rise, Brady said.

But if the unemployment rate falls because workers are too discouraged to look for scarce jobs, that would argue for yields to remain near current levels, he said.

Even if the employment report looks healthier than expected, the boost to yields might be short-lived, given Europe's recessionary inclinations, Van Order said.

"The tension comes over the question of whether the U.S. can continue to grow when more and more countries in Europe are going into recession," he said. "That helps keep a bid in Treasuries, too."

On Thursday, the European Central Bank, as expected, held key interest rates at 1 percent and refrained from embarking on more bond purchases in an effort to bolster the region's sagging economy.

In late trade, the 30-year bond was up 5/32 in price, yielding 3.11 percent. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jan Paschal)