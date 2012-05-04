NEW YORK May 4 U.S. government debt prices fell on Friday after rising briefly on a weaker-than-expected increase in U.S. payrolls in April and the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to its lowest level since January 2009.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 2/32 in price to yield 1.94 percent, up nearly 1 basis point from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)