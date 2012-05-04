NEW YORK May 4 U.S. government debt prices clawed back into positive territory on Friday in volatile trading after government data showed U.S. job growth fell short of expectations in April.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 3/32 in price for a yield of 1.92 percent, down 1 basis points from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)