NEW YORK May 4 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose further on Friday as a deepening sell-off in Wall Street stocks due to weak U.S. payroll data in April intensified bids for low-risk government bonds.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 13/32 in price at 101 with a yield of 1.891 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Thursday.

The 10-year yield touched a three-month low of 1.8839 percent, according to Tradeweb.