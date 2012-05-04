* U.S. April payroll data falls short of expectations
* Gains curbed by upcoming supply, European elections
* Benchmark yields touch 3-month low below 1.90 percent
* Ten-year yields on track to fall 7 straight weeks
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Friday after April employment data reinforced concerns of
slowing U.S. economic growth, stoking demand for low-risk
government debt ahead of next week's auctions.
Benchmark yields slipped to a three-month low, breaking
below a key chart resistance at 1.90 percent, as investors
favored bonds over stocks and other growth-oriented assets,
analysts and investors said.
"The latest report mirrors the softening of first-quarter
GDP," said Thanos Bardas, a portfolio manager at Neuberger
Berman in Chicago, which manages nearly $200 billion in assets.
"This shows just how painfully slow the U.S. economy is
growing."
The Labor Department reported that only 115,000 jobs were
created in April, sharply below expectations, although the
jobless rate fell to 8.1 percent, a three-year low.
But economists said the drop was largely because discouraged
workers stopped looking for jobs, rather than an increase in
hiring. Recent data also suggested delayed firing by
construction and other weather-sensitive industries.
"It's a payback from the extremely warm winter," Neuberger's
Bardas said.
Although the decline in hiring for a third straight month
raised worries, the data did not boost bets that the economy has
weakened enough to warrant a third bout of large-scale bond
purchases by the Federal Reserve, known as quantitative easing,
or QE3.
"This report is not so weak that people expect a rush-out of
a QE3 announcement," said Tom Girard, head of the fixed-income
group at New York Life Investments in New York, which oversees
more than $143 billion in fixed income assets.
U.S. short-term interest rates futures were little changed
<0#FF:> after the jobs data, implying nearly no change in
traders' expectations in Fed policy.
In recent days, most top U.S. central bank officials have
said they stand ready to provide more stimulus if the economy
needs it, but they have offered no hint that more asset
purchases would come soon once the Fed's $400 billion "Operation
Twist" ends in June.
The president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank,
John Williams, said on Friday he sees an improving U.S. economy,
but high unemployment, Europe's festering debt crisis and
year-end expiration of tax cuts make continued ultra-loose Fed
policy necessary.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note's yield dipped below the
1.90 percent threshold, suggesting traders anticipate the U.S.
economy will be stuck at this rate for a protracted period.
"We are locked in this sluggish growth environment," said
Robert Vanden Assem, head of investment grade fixed income at
PineBridge Investments in New York, which manages about $67
billion in assets.
On the other hand, Treasury yields are unlikely to fall much
further ahead of French and Greek elections this weekend and
ahead of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of $72 billion in
coupon-bearing debt next week, analysts said.
The possibility that France will unseat its incumbent
president, Nicolas Sarkozy, in favor of Socialist Francois
Hollande, and that the elections in Greece will result in a
parliament even more fractured than before could spur concern
about the European leadership's ability to handle the region's
debt crisis, analysts said.
"They could put more fear premium in the Treasuries market,"
Neuberger's Bardas said.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded
up 16/32 to yield 1.88 percent, down nearly 6 basis points from
late on Thursday.
The 10-year yield was poised to decline for a seventh
consecutive week. It was set to fall close to 6 basis points in
the latest week, according to Tradeweb.
The 30-year bond climbed 18/32, yielding 3.09
percent, down 3 basis points from late on Thursday. On the week,
the 30-year yield was on track to fall about 4 basis points.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)