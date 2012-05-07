* Benchmark yields dip to 3-month lows overnight
* Greek, French elections raise questions over austerity
policies
* Treasury to auction $72 billion of debt this week
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, May 7 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Monday after elections in France and Greece raised investors'
concerns about the progress of austerity drives in Europe,
extending a rally ignited by downbeat U.S. jobs data last week.
Greece's main parties failed to win enough votes over the
weekend to form a ruling coalition, a clear rejection by voters
of pro-bailout policies, putting the country's future in the
euro zone at risk and threatening to stoke the region's debt
crisis.
In France, Socialist Francois Hollande won a presidential
vote and promised to start a push back against austerity
policies.
Also, weak U.S. employment data on Friday provided more
evidence the world's biggest economy is slowing and sent
benchmark U.S. bond yields to a three-month low below 1.90
percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Monday were
trading 5/32 higher in price to yield 1.87 percent, down from
1.89 percent late Friday. Benchmark yields touched 1.82 percent
on Monday, marking the lowest since Feb. 3.
"There was a pretty good bid during the Asian session, and
Asian equities were hammered lower on the election results out
of Europe," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed
income analysis at Action Economics LLC in San Francisco.
"We saw some weakness in European shares and also the euro
as a result of the socialist win in France and also the
uncertain environment in Greece, but the markets have sort of
recovered," Rupert said.
The price strength and historically low yields in Treasuries
raised some questions about the strength of demand in Treasury
auctions of $72 billion of debt this week. The Treasury will
sell $32 billion of 3-year notes on Tuesday, $24 billion of
10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
"Even though inflation is really a concern now, it is still
tough to buy a 10-year note at about the 1.90 (percent) yield
level," Rupert said.
The Federal Reserve on Monday is scheduled to buy $1.5
billion to $2 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036
through February 2042 as part of its latest stimulus program,
which has been nicknamed "Operation Twist."
Ahead of the Fed purchase, 30-year bonds were trading 10/32
higher in price to yield 3.06 percent, down from 3.08 percent
late Friday.
