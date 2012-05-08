* Greek leftists look to renege on bailout deal

* U.S. Treasury auctions $32 billion of 3-year notes

By Burton Frierson and Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. Treasuries held price gains on Tuesday after an auction of three-year notes, as Greece's problems in forming a new government spurred safe-haven buying ahead of further U.S. debt sales this week.

The Tuesday sale of $32 billion in three-year notes saw its highest bid-to-cover ratio since January.

Treasury prices gained early in the day after Greek leftist Alexis Tsipras began efforts to form a government by renouncing terms of the country's international bailout deal and threatening to nationalize banks.

Markets also looked ahead to U.S. debt sales in coming days. The Treasury will sell $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

"It's very hard to handicap" those upcoming sales, said John Briggs, a Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. The turbulence in Europe makes it hard to gauge how much global funds could buy into U.S. government debt as protection against the euro zone debt crisis, he added.

On above-average volume, 10-year Treasury note prices were last up 10/32 to yield 1.84 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Monday. The 10-year yield is hovering near a three-month low. (Editing by James Dalgleish)