* Greek leftists look to renege on bailout deal
* U.S. Treasury auctions $32 billion of 3-year notes
By Burton Frierson and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. Treasuries held price gains
on Tuesday after an auction of three-year notes, as Greece's
problems in forming a new government spurred safe-haven buying
ahead of further U.S. debt sales this week.
The Tuesday sale of $32 billion in three-year notes saw its
highest bid-to-cover ratio since January.
Treasury prices gained early in the day after Greek leftist
Alexis Tsipras began efforts to form a government by renouncing
terms of the country's international bailout deal and
threatening to nationalize banks.
Markets also looked ahead to U.S. debt sales in coming days.
The Treasury will sell $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday
and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.
"It's very hard to handicap" those upcoming sales, said
John Briggs, a Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in
Stamford, Connecticut. The turbulence in Europe makes it hard to
gauge how much global funds could buy into U.S. government debt
as protection against the euro zone debt crisis, he added.
On above-average volume, 10-year Treasury note
prices were last up 10/32 to yield 1.84 percent, down 3 basis
points from late on Monday. The 10-year yield is hovering near a
three-month low.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)