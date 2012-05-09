BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK May 9 Prices for 30-year U.S. Treasuries fell after an auction of $24 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday, at which the notes notched a record-low auction yield.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds fell 4/32 in price to yield 3.043 percent after the sale. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez)
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
