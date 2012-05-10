* 30-year bond yield climbs ahead of auction
* Lower U.S. jobless claims weigh on bonds
* Greek, Spanish news gives some relief to euro zone fears
By Burton Frierson
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Thursday, pulling benchmark yields up from three-month lows, as
the flow of bad news from Europe eased and a lower-than-expected
number of claims for U.S. jobless benefits dimmed the allure of
low-risk government bonds.
The lack of safe-haven buying weighed on long-bond prices
before the Treasury's offering of 30-year debt at 1 p.m. It kept
10-year yields above three-month lows near 1.80 percent after
the market failed to push decisively through resistance there on
Wednesday.
Spain's government effectively took over one of its largest
banks in a bid to end a four-year crisis in the country's
financial sector, and Greece averted a funding crisis by gaining
approval for the latest tranche of bailout money, stanching the
negative news flow.
But even with the slight dip in U.S. jobless claims in
Thursday's data, investors remained cautious especially as
Greece faced the prospect of fresh elections after Sunday's vote
produced a parliament divided over the terms of its financial
bailout.
"That flight to quality into Treasuries is coming off a
little bit," said Daniel Pavilonis, senior commodities broker at
RJO Futures, in Chicago.
"Ahead of these auctions people want to kind of step aside
because rates are already so low as it is."
Thirty-year bonds last trading down 1 point in
price, yielding 3.08 percent versus Wednesday's close of 3.03
percent.
Thursday's $16 billion auction of 30-year bonds will
complete the $72 billion of debt sales this week under the
Treasury's quarterly refunding.
The bond yield in the when-issued market,
considered a proxy for where the high yield will come in at the
auction, was trading near 3.09 percent.
Yields on 10-year Spanish debt dipped on
Thursday but were right around the 6 percent level that usually
generates concerns about the country's ability to sustainably
finance its debts.
The yield on the new benchmark 10-year note was
trading at 1.90 percent versus the high yield of 1.855 percent
at Wednesday's auction.
