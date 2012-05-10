* 30-year bond yield climbs ahead of auction
* Lower U.S. jobless claims weigh on bonds
* Greek, Spanish news gives some relief to euro zone fears
(Adds auction, details)
By Burton Frierson and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
o n T hursday as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and a pause
in the steady stream of worrisome news from Europe helped erode
appetite for safe-haven government debt.
But they pared losses after an auction of 30-year bonds at a
yield below market expectations as investors bid more
aggressively for the U.S. debt.
The sale of 30-year bonds fetched a high yield of 3.090
percent, slightly below the yield in the when-issued market
before the auction. The when-issue market is
considered a proxy for where the high yield will come in at
auction.
Prices for the 30-year bonds, which had traded down more
than a point before the sale, pared losses to fall 22/32 in
price to yield 3.064 after the auction.
Treasuries yields have hit three-month lows this week as
global investors pour money into perceived safe havens on
continued turbulence in Europe and particularly in Greece, where
the formation of a new government has stalled.
A drop in claims for new U.S. jobless benefits last week
helped ease some worries about the labor market in the world's
biggest economy, but the backdrop of caution remained.
"Treasury is still, whether it should be or not, the only
place where people can get a flight to quality, so they keep
coming here," said Joseph Leary, a trader with Citigroup in New
York.
In Europe, Greek political parties were engaged in a
last-gasp attempt to form a government and avoid new elections
after voters rejected an international bailout and plunged the
debt-ridden country into crisis.
In addition, Spain's government effectively took over one of
its largest banks in a bid to end a four-year crisis in the
country's financial sector, with more measures to strengthen
banks expected on Friday.
Thursday's $16 billion auction of 30-year bonds completed
the $72 billion of debt sales this week under the Treasury's
quarterly refunding.
The yield on the new benchmark 10-year note was
trading at 1.893 percent versus the high yield of 1.855 percent
at Wednesday's auction.
(Editing by Dan Grebler)