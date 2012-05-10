* 30-year bond yield climbs ahead of auction
* Lower U.S. jobless claims weigh on bonds
* Greek, Spanish news gives some relief to euro zone fears
(Updates prices)
By Burton Frierson and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasury debt prices
dropped o n T hursday as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobless
claims data and a pause in the steady stream of worrying news
from Europe helped ease appetite for safe-haven government debt.
But prices trimmed losses after an auction of 30-year bonds
at a yield below market expectations as investors bid more
aggressively for the U.S. debt.
The sale of 30-year bonds notched a high yield of 3.090
percent, slightly below the yield in the when-issued market
before the auction. The when-issue market is
considered a proxy for where the high yield will come in at
auction.
Thirty-year bond prices, which had traded off more than a
point before the sale, pared losses to fall 16/32 in price to
yield 3.054 late in the afternoon.
Treasuries yields hit three-month lows this week as global
investors pour money into perceived safe havens on continued
turmoil in Europe and especially in Greece, where the formation
of a new government has stalled.
A drop in claims for new U.S. jobless benefits last week
helped ease some worries about the labor market in the world's
biggest economy, but the backdrop of caution remained.
"Treasury is still, whether it should be or not, the only
place where people can get a flight to quality, so they keep
coming here," said Joseph Leary, a trader with Citigroup in New
York.
In Europe, Greek political parties were engaged in a
last-gasp attempt to form a government and avoid new elections
after voters rejected an international bailout and plunged the
debt-ridden country into crisis.
In addition, Spain's government effectively took over one of
its largest banks in a bid to end a four-year crisis in the
country's financial sector, with more measures to strengthen
banks expected on Friday.
Thursday's $16 billion auction of 30-year bonds completed
the $72 billion of debt sales this week under the Treasury's
quarterly refunding.
The yield on the new benchmark 10-year note was
trading at 1.886 percent versus the high yield of 1.855 percent
at Wednesday's auction.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)