* News of JPMorgan trading loss hits stocks
* Europe worries underpin Treasuries safe-haven buying
* Treasuries yields near 3-month lows
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, May 11 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
and U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday after JPMorgan unveiled
heavy trading losses and as uncertainty over Greece's political
future underpinned demand for safe-haven debt.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by
assets, said it suffered a trading loss of at least $2 billion
from a failed hedging strategy. Disclosure of the loss came as a
shock, and pushed stock markets lower.
Separately, the leaders of Greece's once-dominant political
parties made a last push on Friday to form a coalition and avert
a new election, which a poll showed would wipe them out and give
victory to a radical leftist who rejects an EU bailout.
.
German Bunds traded within sight of record highs amid
worries over how the political void would affect Greece's
ability to reform to receive bailout funds.
Treasury yields hit three-month lows this week in safe-haven
buying driven by worries over the European debt crisis and its
implications for global growth.
"Today there is a flight-to-safety; Greece is not resolved,
Spain is not resolved ... and JPMorgan adds a bit of concern
simply because they were assumed to be the well-run bank and if
this sort of thing could happen there, where else could it
happen?" said Lou Brien, market strategist with DRW Trading
Group in Chicago.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
12/32 higher in price to yield 1.84 percent, down from 1.89
percent late Thursday, while 30-year bonds were
yielding 3.05 percent compared with a high yield of 3.09 percent
in Thursday's bond auction.
Thirty-year bonds sold at a yield below market expectations
in Thursday's auction as investors bid more aggressively for the
U.S. debt.
Thursday's auction rounded out $72 billion of new debt sales
this week under the Treasury's quarterly refunding.
Markets were little impacted by data showing U.S. producer
prices unexpectedly fell in April as energy costs dropped by the
most in six months. The data was seen as a sign of easing
inflation pressures that could give the Federal Reserve more
room to help the economy, should growth weaken.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)