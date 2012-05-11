(Adds analysts' quotes, updates prices)
* JPMorgan trading losses stoke concern over U.S. banks
* Europe worries underpin Treasuries safe-haven buying
* Treasuries yields near three-month lows
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, May 11 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Friday after JPMorgan unveiled heavy trading losses and as
uncertainty over Greece's political future underpinned demand
for safe-haven debt.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by
assets, said it suffered a trading loss of at least $2 billion
from a failed hedging strategy. Disclosure of the loss came as a
shock to markets.
Separately, the leaders of Greece's once-dominant political
parties made a last push on Friday to form a coalition and avert
a new election, which a poll showed would wipe them out and give
victory to a radical leftist who rejects an EU bailout.
German Bunds traded within sight of record highs amid
worries over how the political void would affect Greece's
ability to reform to receive bailout funds.
"Today there is a flight to safety; Greece is not resolved,
Spain is not resolved ... and JPMorgan adds a bit of concern
simply because they were assumed to be the well-run bank and if
this sort of thing could happen there, where else could it
happen?" said Lou Brien, market strategist with DRW Trading
Group in Chicago.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
7/32 higher in price to yield 1.86 percent, down from 1.89
percent late Thursday, while 30-year bonds were
yielding 3.05 percent compared with a high yield of 3.09 percent
in a bond auction on Thursday.
Treasury yields hit three-month lows this week in safe-haven
buying driven by worries over the European debt crisis and its
implications for global growth.
"In the bigger picture Treasuries are really just a matter
of flight to quantity - if you are a natural buyer of debt like
a pension fund or a bank or an insurance company the investment
committees at those institutions can only point you in the
direction of Treasuries or (German) Bunds," Brien said.
Thirty-year bonds sold at a yield below market expectations
in Thursday's auction as investors bid more aggressively for the
U.S. debt.
Thursday's auction rounded out $72 billion of new debt sales
this week under the Treasury's quarterly refunding.
Markets were little impacted by data showing U.S. producer
prices unexpectedly fell in April as energy costs dropped by the
most in six months. The data was seen as a sign of easing
inflation pressures that could give the Federal Reserve more
room to help the economy should growth weaken.
Treasuries investors also discounted data showing U.S.
consumer sentiment rose to its highest in more than four years
in early May. The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
preliminary May reading on the overall index on consumer
sentiment improved to 77.8, the highest since 2008, from 76.4 in
April.
"It sort of runs against expectations. It could keep some
momentum behind consumer spending but it really does contrast
with a lot of other pictures we are seeing from other indexes,
so you can't really lean too heavily on this as a broader
indication for activity," said Sean Incremona, economist at
4Cast Ltd in New York.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)