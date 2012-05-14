* Europe worries fuel safe-haven buying of Treasuries
* Rising talk of Greece exiting euro zone cited
* Spain sells short-term debt, but its borrowing costs rise
* Concern about China slowdown rises
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. Treasury prices rose on
Monday, pushing yields down to their lowest levels since early
October as political developments in Europe and concern about a
growth slowdown in China fueled a bid for safe-haven U.S.
government debt.
Uncertainty over the impact of a potential Greek exit from
the euro spurred a rush to safety, hurting riskier assets and
benefiting safe-havens. German bunds also benefited from
safe-haven demand. June German Bund future were in
uncharted territory at 143.64, having jumped 87 ticks.
The weekend decision by China, the world's second-largest
economy, to loosen monetary policy, essentially a pro-growth
move, underscored fears the global economy would worsen.
Commodity prices fell as markets anticipated weaker demand. U.S.
crude fell more than $2.06 to $94.09 a barrel. U.S. stock
index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall St.
Germany's political landscape also appeared to be shifting
as German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party was
roundly defeated in an election in Germany's most populous
state.
Fresh worries about Spain's banking system also emerged
after recent government moves failed to soothe investors.
"Treasuries are higher as fears about new political
realities in Germany and Greece, global growth, and Spanish
banks drive investors into safe-haven debt markets," said
William O'Donnell, managing director and head of U.S. Treasury
strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 15/32, their yields falling to
1.79 percent, down from 1.85 percent late on Friday and 1.99
percent in mid-April. As of late Friday, U.S. yields had fallen
for eight consecutive weeks.
"Ten-year Treasuries broke key resistance of 1.80 percent
this morning," O'Donnell said. He said the next resistance level
was 1.767 percent.
The outlook for Greece's participation in the euro zone has
become more uncertain since an election on May 6 left parliament
divided between supporters and opponents of a 130 billion euro
($168.3 billion) EU/IMF bailout.
If Greek political leaders cannot agree on a coalition, a
fresh election is likely next month, which opinion polls have
shown will favor anti-austerity, left-wing parties which do not
plan to adhere to Greece's bailout conditions.
Any outcome that threatens the bailout deal makes a default
on its debt and an exit from the euro more likely, potentially
hurting holders of Greek sovereign debt, including the IMF, the
European Union (EU) and the European Central Bank (ECB).
Along with worries about Spain's banking sector, these
concerns pushed bond yields and default insurance rates higher
for the sovereign debt of Spain, Italy and Ireland.
Spain sold 2.9 billion euros ($3.8 billion) of short term
debt, but its borrowing costs rose to just under 3 percent,
meaning it now pays twice as much for 12 month money as Germany
pays for 10 years.
Spanish 10-year bond yields meanwhile jumped
29 basis points to 6.32 percent and the cost of insuring Spanish
bonds against default hit an all-time high.
Equivalent Italian yields were 25 bps higher
at 5.94 percent. Italy sold 3.5 billion of three-year bonds but
its borrowing costs rose to highs of 3.91 percent.
Thirty-year bonds rose 7/32, their yields moving
below 3 percent to 2.95 percent compared with a high yield of
3.09 percent in a bond auction on Thursday and 3.01 percent late
on Friday.
