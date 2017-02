NEW YORK May 15 U.S. Treasuries pared price losses on Tuesday after Greece's political leaders failed to find agreement on a coalition government, raising questions about the future of a financial bailout deal for the country.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 3/32 lower in price to yield 1.78 percent, up from 1.77 percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds were 6/32 lower to yield 2.94 percent from 2.93 percent. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)