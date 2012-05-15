* Greece fails to form government, new elections in June

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, May 15 U.S. Treasuries debt prices ended little changed on Tuesday as worries about Greece's political turmoil offset earlier profit-taking and data suggesting the U.S. economy has not succumbed to Europe's debt troubles.

Nagging concerns over the banking system in the aftermath of a $2 billion trading loss at JPMorgan & Chase Co. also stoked bids for Treasuries, analysts and traders said.

"There are more concerns about Greece. The risk markets are selling off and that's brought a bid back into bonds," said Ellis Phifer, senior market analyst at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes ended unchanged in price on the day at 99-26/32 on above-average trading volume. The 10-year yield stood at 1.77 percent after earlier touching a more than seven-month low. The yield is only 10 basis points above 1.67 percent, the lowest level in at least 50 years, according to Tradeweb.

The initial rise in U.S. stocks faded in late trading with the Standard & Poor's 500 index down 0.7 percent.

Stocks rose earlier and bonds fell on a mix of relatively decent data on the U.S. economy.

"The Treasuries market was selling off (earlier) partly due to the U.S. data flow, which was reasonable. The data were on the stronger side," said Krishna Memani, director of fixed income at OppenheimerFunds in New York.

The U.S. government reported that retail sales barely grew in April but the details suggested underlying firm demand. Other data on Tuesday pointed to resilience in the manufacturing sector and improvement in the housing market.

Still the mildly encouraging figures on the U.S. economy were offset by unsettling news from the political struggle in Greece, traders and investors said.

"Almost everyone has shrugged them off with what's happening in Europe," Raymond James' Phifer said.

WARY ABOUT EUROPE

With another Greek election at least a month away, investors will likely stay cautious on allocating more money into stocks and other risky assets. They would opt to favor bonds and other low-risk investments, even though Treasuries and German Bunds have become expensive, analysts and traders said.

Greek leaders failed to agree on a government at talks on Tuesday, nine days after an inconclusive election. This meant a caretaker government will be appointed and another round of elections will be held likely in mid-June.

Until then, investors are left wondering how the debt-laden euro zone member would cope with its fiscal problems and ensure it has enough cash to avert a messy default, which could spiral into a global crisis.

"What has been driving the market has been the uncertainty around Greece," David Coard, head of fixed-income sales and trading at The Williams Capital Group in New York, adding "I'm not sure it would be wise yet to go short Treasuries."

The share of investors who said they are bullish on Treasuries rose to its highest level since late February, according to a survey from J.P. Morgan Securities released on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond last traded up 6/32 at 101-21/32 in price for a yield of 2.92 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Monday. Earlier, the 30-year yield tested 2.92 percent for a second session as chart resistance and the lowest level since mid-January. (Additional reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)