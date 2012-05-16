* Profit-taking cited after U.S. yields touch 7-month low

* Stocks gain as riskier assets get lift from Merkel remarks

* Merkel says France, Germany want Greece to stay in euro (Updates comment, prices)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Wednesday as assertions by key European leaders they would try to keep Greece in the euro zone tempered a safe-haven bid and supported riskier assets.

Treasuries trimmed losses, however, and stocks reduced gains after sources said the European Central Bank had stopped monetary policy operations with some Greek banks because recapitalization was not in place.

Stocks remained narrowly in the plus column after suffering losses in eight of the last 10 trading sessions. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 0.2 percent.

In contrast, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down 6/32 in price, its yield at 1.79 percent, up from 1.77 percent late Tuesday.

Riskier assets benefited at the expense of Treasuries after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said late Tuesday in Berlin that Germany and France want Greece to stay in the euro. She added that Athens must respect conditions set in a second international bailout agreement signed in March.

U.S. reports on April housing starts and industrial production both were stronger than economists had forecast, typically negative developments for Treasuries.

"Treasuries had reached levels that suggested selling was in the offing and Angela Merkel's comments gave a bid to equities and a reason to sell Treasuries," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"Coupled with that were stronger-than-forecast reports on housing starts and industrial production numbers which reinforced the selling," she said.

Asset allocation into stocks out of Treasuries, which might have had an exaggerated impact in early, thin trading, weighed on Treasuries prices, said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.

He said "a little failure of demand near the 1.75 percent area on the 10-year yield also prompted profit-taking.

"Once the market began to go down, given where we have been, some participants were quick to take some chips off the table," Canavan observed.

U.S. Treasury bond prices have recently risen on a worsening political and financial situation in Greece. Merkel's comments hinted that Germany and France would work to keep Greece from leaving the euro zone, a possibility that had seemed more likely since Greece has been unable to form a government following its latest election.

Though the stronger-than-expected reports on April U.S. housing starts and U.S. industrial production were essentially negative for Treasuries, they elicited no overt bond market reaction at the moment when they were released.

"Because the focus has been so much on Greece and on the risk-on, risk-off trade, the economic data is taking a little bit of a back seat here," Canavan said.

Greek leaders failed to agree on a government at talks on Tuesday, nine days after an inconclusive election. This meant a caretaker government will be appointed and another round of elections will be held likely in mid-June.

"The lower Treasury prices are consistent with the rally in European peripherals today after many days of selloffs," said Eric Stein, portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Investment Managers. "Also, on balance, U.S. economic data released today was better than expected."

The 30-year Treasury bond was down 17/32 in price, its yield rising to 2.94 percent from 2.92 percent on Tuesday, the latter the lowest level since mid-January. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by)