NEW YORK May 16 Prices on longer-dated U.S. government debt turned higher on Wednesday afternoon, erasing earlier losses as the minutes from the Federal Reserve's April policy meeting supported the view the central bank could provide more stimulus if the U.S. economy falters.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 2/32 in price at 99-28/32 to yield 1.76 percent, down nearly 1 basis point on the day.

Prior to the release on the minutes on the Federal Open Market Committee's April 24-25 meeting, the 10-year notes were down 3/32 in price with a yield of 1.78 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)