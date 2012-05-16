BRIEF-FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust files for offering on a continuous basis of up to $2.75 bln of common stock
* FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust files for offering on a continuous basis of up to $2.75 billion in shares of common stock
NEW YORK May 16 Prices on longer-dated U.S. government debt turned higher on Wednesday afternoon, erasing earlier losses as the minutes from the Federal Reserve's April policy meeting supported the view the central bank could provide more stimulus if the U.S. economy falters.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 2/32 in price at 99-28/32 to yield 1.76 percent, down nearly 1 basis point on the day.
Prior to the release on the minutes on the Federal Open Market Committee's April 24-25 meeting, the 10-year notes were down 3/32 in price with a yield of 1.78 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Capital Research Global Investors reports 7.5 pct passive stake in American International Group as of Dec 30, 2016 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lDnGxD] Further company coverage: