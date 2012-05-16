BRIEF-FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust files for offering on a continuous basis of up to $2.75 bln of common stock
* FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust files for offering on a continuous basis of up to $2.75 billion in shares of common stock
NEW YORK May 16 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose to session high Wednesday afternoon in the wake of the Federal Open Market Committee's minutes on its 24-25 policy meeting supported the notion the central bank is willing to provide more stimulus if the U.S. economy falters.
The 30-year or long bond last traded up 13/32 price with a yield of 2.90 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Tuesday. It climbed as much as 20/32 with a yield of 2.89 percent.
In the futures market, the June 10-year T-note contract was up as much as 7/32 at 133-19/32, just shy of its contract high. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Capital Research Global Investors reports 7.5 pct passive stake in American International Group as of Dec 30, 2016 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lDnGxD] Further company coverage: