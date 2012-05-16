* ECB shuns some Greek banks, intensifying jitters

* Big Greek banks said to get capital next week

* Minutes suggest U.S. Fed open to more stimulus

* Low yields keep lid on U.S., German bond rallies

* U.S. 10-year yield creeps closer to 50-year low (Updates late afternoon market action)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. Treasuries prices were steady to higher in another choppy session on Wednesday as news that the European Central Bank cut off funds to some cash-strapped Greek banks and bond-friendly minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting supported bids for low-risk government bonds.

Investors, not only fearing possible financial contagion due to the political turmoil in Greece, are also favoring Treasuries and other perceived safe-haven assets on signs of slowing growth in China and jitters about the world banking system in the wake of the $2 billion trading loss on derivatives at JPMorgan Chase & Co, traders and analysts said.

"This is a very bullish environment for Treasuries. You have a lot of headwinds out there," said Robbert Van Batenburg, head of global research at Louis Capital Markets in New York.

The bond market erased its early decline spurred by assertions by key European leaders they would try to keep Greece in the euro zone. Those remarks supported stocks and riskier assets and curbed demand for U.S. and German government debt in early trading.

The rally in Treasuries and Bunds has been kept in check as some fund managers reckon these low-risk investments are overbought and their yields too low even under the financial cloud from Europe, traders said.

"The (Treasuries) market is long and traders see the mess in Europe won't be resolved for a long time," said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York. "The market is priced for Armageddon."

In the cash market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded up 2/32 at 99-28/32 in price with a yield of 1.76 percent, down nearly 1 basis point on the day.

The 10-year yield rose as high as 1.81 percent earlier as traders exited short bets against Spanish and Italian sovereign debt. It held near its session high as a result of an unexpectedly strong rise in U.S. housing starts in April and encouraging data on domestic industrial output.

The 10-year yield encountered near-term chart resistance in the 1.75 percent area after setting a low not seen in more than seven months. It is also creeping closer to its lowest level in at least 50 years.

GREECE KEEPS INVESTORS ON EDGE

Financial markets remain captive to political developments in Greece, whose future as a member of the euro zone is in doubt after leaders failed to form a government after recent elections.

On Wednesday, the heavily indebted nation chose a senior judge in charge of an emergency government to lead it to fresh elections on June 17. Greek politicians have clashed over implementations of steep budget cuts required under a 130 billion euro rescue deal so the country could avert a messy default.

Greece decided to release 18 billion euros to its four biggest banks whose capital base was wiped out as a result of a huge bond swap writedown, a critical component of the bailout. The move came after the ECB said it would stop giving emergency cash to these cash-strapped banks.

"We are reacting to every headline. It's just choppy, headline trading," Mitsubishi's Roth said of the recent action in the Treasuries market.

News from the Fed and U.S. economic data have taken a back seat to events in Europe.

Several members of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting group, "indicated that additional monetary policy accommodation could be necessary if the economic recovery lost momentum or the downside risks to the forecast became great enough," minutes from the April 24-25 meeting said.

Perceived openness to a third round of quantitative easing bond purchases, dubbed QE3, brushed aside earlier fears the minutes would show more Fed policy-makers looking to move away from ultra-loose monetary policy, as the U.S. economy has stayed on a slow but steady expansion, analysts said.

This revived demand for 30-year bonds, the day's best-performing U.S. Treasury maturity. They ended up 12/32 in price at 101-30/32 with a yield of 2.90 percent, down nearly 2 basis points versus Tuesday's close.

In the futures market, the June 10-year T-note contract last traded up 2/32 at 133-14/32 after flirting with its contract high near 133-20/32.