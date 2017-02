NEW YORK May 17 U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices extended their rally Thursday afternoon after Fitch downgraded Greece's credit ratings further into junk territory, citing risk that the debt-laden nation might leave the euro zone.

The 30-year, or long, bond last traded up 1-19/32 at 103-20/32 in price with a yield of 2.82 percent, down nearly 8 basis points on the day. The 30-year yield traded as low as 2.808 percent, flirting with its lowest level since mid-December. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)