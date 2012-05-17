* Weak U.S. regional business data lifts bond prices
* Worries on Greece, Spanish bank
* U.S. 10-year note yield approaches 60-year lows
* U.S. 10-year TIPS sale sets record negative yield
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Thursday as disappointing data on regional U.S. business
activity and worries about Greece's political turmoil and the
health of Spanish banks stoked safe-haven bids.
Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
fell to their lowest levels in more than seven months and were
within striking distance of 1.67 percent, the lowest yield in at
least 60 years.
"Treasuries continue to be the haven of choice for a spooked
market," said Gennadiy Goldberg, fixed-income strategist at
4Cast Ltd in New York.
The anxiety over the path of the economy and financial
contagion in Europe spurred a liquidation of earlier bets on
rising interest rates stemming from an improving global economy,
analysts and traders said.
On Thursday, Fitch downgraded Greece steeper into junk
territory, citing the risk that the heavily indebted country
might leave the euro zone. Such a move would likely result in
widespread default on all Greek debt, the rating agency said.
In the United States, the Federal Reserve Bank of
Philadelphia said its index of business conditions in the U.S.
Mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly fell in May. The report sparked
worries about the economy and drove an early wave of Treasuries
purchases, which steadily intensified.
Safe-haven inflows drove up Treasuries prices with 30-year
yields flirting with their lowest levels in five months.
In the meantime, buyers of $13 billion worth of 10-year
Treasury inflation-protection securities seemed
motivated to scoop up cheap protection against inflation, which
might surge once U.S. economic growth accelerates and major
central banks begin to raise policy rates, analysts said.
The Treasury Department sold the latest 10-year TIPS supply
at a record negative yield of minus 0.391 percent with robust
bidding from domestic and foreign central banks and investors.
"It's not the negative yield that attracted investor. It was
the pretty cheap inflation protection," said Michael Pond,
co-head of interest rates strategy at Barclays Capital,
referring to the recent decline in the TIPS break-even rates.
The 10-year TIPS break-even rate, a measure of investors'
inflation expectations that the Fed monitors, was at 2.11
percent on Thursday, down from 2.43 percent in mid-March.
While the TIPS auction attracted investors who sought cheap
hedges against long-term inflation, much of the market's focus
remains squarely on the political developments in Greece and
whether an exit from the euro zone is inevitable.
"The market is entirely consumed with what is going on in
Europe and, in particular, Greece and what they are going to do
with their upcoming election next month and whether they are
going to remain in the European monetary union," said James
Sarni, managing principal at Los Angeles-based Payden & Rygel,
with more than $60 billion in assets under management.
Greece will hold national elections on June 17.
In the cash market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
last traded up 17/32 at 100-15/32 in price for a
yield of 1.70 percent, down 6 basis points from Wednesday.
The 30-year, or long, bond was 2 points higher
at 104-1/32, yielding 2.80 percent, down almost 10 basis points
on the day.
In the futures market, the June 10-year T-note contract
closed up 11/32 at 133-24/32 after setting a contract
high near 133-26/32.
