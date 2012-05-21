(Adds analysts' quotes, updates prices)

* Benchmark yields not far above lowest in at least 60 years

* G8 leaders interested in having Greece stay in euro zone

* Treasury to sell $99 bln of 2-, 5- and 7-year notes

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, May 21 Benchmark U.S. Treasuries eased in price on Monday as investors took profits after a recent rally that was sparked by fears over a worsening of the European debt crisis and ahead of $99 billion in new debt supply scheduled for this week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields last week had dipped to near the lowest level in at least 60 years as investors looked for new information over how European leaders will address a possible Greek exit from the euro zone.

Leaders of the Group of 8 richest nations at a summit on Saturday said they had an interest in having Greece stay in the euro zone and vowed to balance European austerity measures with U.S. style-stimulus, seen as vital to healing ailing euro-zone economies.

Traders were also consolidating positions after a two-month rally driven by fears over contagion from Europe and concern that U.S. economic growth is slowing.

Stocks gained on Monday, undermining the safe-haven value of U.S. government debt, but benchmark Treasury losses were limited as Europe's debt problems remain keenly in focus.

"Equities are higher with a bit of help from the risk-on trade, but even though we have $99 billion of coupon supply this week, people are certainly well aware of the fact the problems in Europe are not solved and that it is probably going to be a long time until they are solved," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson & Co in Seattle.

U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were trading 6/32 lower in price to yield 1.74 percent, up from 1.72 percent late Friday. Benchmark yields have fallen by more than 60 basis points in the last two months and trade not far from 1.67 percent, a level hit on Sept. 23 that was the lowest yield in at least 60 years.

New Treasuries sales this week include $99 billion in two-year, five-year and seven-year notes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Traders often move to cheapen Treasuries prices going into such auctions.

Thursday's seven-year note auction will be the most closely watched, coming a day before an early bond market close for the long, Memorial Day weekend.

Seven-year notes were last yielding 1.16 percent, after falling to a new low of 1.14 percent on Friday.

April's seven-year note auction sold at record low auction yield of 1.35 percent.

Many market participants were pondering whether there was much room for further downside to the historically low yields while the future of Europe's debt crisis and the pace of the U.S. recovery remained uncertain.

"We do not expect to witness a major selloff in Treasuries any time soon - our end-2012 and end-2013 forecasts for the 10-year yield are both 2 percent," said John Higgins, economist at Capital Economics in London.

"We wouldn't be surprised if Treasury yields were to fall even lower than they are now for a while as the euro zone crisis reaches a head," Higgins said. (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Leslie Adler)