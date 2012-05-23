(Adds details, quote, updates prices)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. Treasuries prices gained
on Wednesday as concerns over repercussions from a possible
Greek exit from the euro zone increased demand for safe haven
U.S. debt.
Euro zone officials have told members of the currency area
to prepare contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the
bloc, an eventuality Germany's central bank said would be
"manageable."
"Comments like that set you up for another round of risk
reduction," said Carl Lantz, an interest rate strategist at
Credit Suisse in New York.
"I don't think the markets in general are set up for a Greek
exit. You don't know the unknown unknowns and the knock-on
effects and the kind of capital controls that would go along
with that. It is a very worrisome proposition," he said.
U.S. Treasuries yields have risen off recent lows this week
as a lack of negative headlines allowed investors to consolidate
positions from a two-month rally in bonds. New risk aversion may
send yields back to retest their historical lows.
Benchmark 10-year note yields decreased to 1.72
percent on Wednesday, down from 1.78 percent late on Tuesday.
The notes last week traded as low as 1.69 percent, only 2 basis
points higher than their lowest levels in at least 60 years,
which was set last September.
Investors were skeptical European leaders would reach any
widereaching solutions to ease the debt crisis in the region
ahead of a summit today in Brussels.
At his first EU summit new French President Francois
Hollande will push for mutualising euro zone debt, an idea that
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said can only be discussed
when there is much closer fiscal union in Europe.
"There's no real solutions or real plans coming out of the
Summit so there's more flight to quality," said Rick Klingman, a
Treasuries trader at BNP Paribas in New York.
Increased risk aversion is also likely to help the
Treasury's debt auctions this week, with Wednesday's $35 billion
five-year note sale expected to sell at new low yields.
April's five-year note auction set a record low of 0.89
percent. The notes traded on Wednesday at yields of
0.72 percent.
The Treasury will also sell $29 billion in seven-year notes
on Thursday.
The Federal Reserve also purchased $1.78 billion in debt due
2022 to 2030 on Wednesday as part of its Operation Twist
schedule. It will also buy as much as $5 billion in Treasuries
due 2018 to 2020.
This program involves buying long-term debt and funding the
purchases with sales of short-dated notes, in a bid to lower
long-term borrowing rates.
