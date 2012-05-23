(Adds analyst's quotes, updates prices)

* Investors skeptical Europe leaders will find crisis solution

* 10-year note yield near lowest in at least 60 years

* 5-year note sale brings record low auction yield

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as concerns over repercussions from a possible Greek exit from the euro zone increased demand for safe haven U.S. debt.

Euro zone officials have told members of the currency area to prepare contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the bloc, an eventuality Germany's central bank said would be "manageable."

"When U.S. Treasury yields get this low it says there's some trouble and it tells you the market is thinking about how Greece exits the euro," said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts.

"It looks like what is going to happen is they may not exit right away but default because they've run out of money ... the market is coming to that conclusion and we are seeing people talking about it and pricing it into Treasuries," Larkin said.

U.S. Treasuries yields have risen off recent lows this week as a lack of negative headlines allowed investors to consolidate positions from a two-month rally in bonds. New risk aversion may send yields back to retest their historical lows.

Benchmark 10-year notes traded 14/32 higher in price to yield 1.73 percent on Wednesday, down from 1.78 percent late Tuesday. The notes last week traded as low as 1.69 percent, only 2 basis points above the lowest in at least 60 years, which was set in September.

Investors were skeptical European leaders would reach any wide reaching solutions to ease the debt crisis in the region at a summit today in Brussels.

At his first EU summit, new French President Francois Hollande was expected to push for mutualising euro zone debt, an idea that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said can only be discussed when there is much closer fiscal union in Europe.

"There's no real solutions or real plans coming out of the summit so there's more flight to quality," said Rick Klingman, a Treasuries trader at BNP Paribas in New York.

The sale of $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday afternoon brought a record low yield for such an auction, at 0.748 percent.

The Treasury will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday to round out this week's new debt sales totaling $99 billion. The sale of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday was met with near average demand.

The Federal Reserve was a big Treasuries buyer on Wednesday, purchasing a total of $6.519 billion of longer-dated securities in two operations. The purchases are part of its latest stimulus program, under which it is extending the maturities of its Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds on Wednesday traded 1-9/32 higher in price to yield 2.81 percent, down from 2.87 percent late Tuesday. (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell and Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)