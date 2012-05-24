By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. Treasuries eased on
Thursday as investors drove down prices ahead of a planned sale
of new seven-year notes and sought higher yielding bonds than
safe-haven U.S. and German debt.
The Treasury will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes later
on Thursday, the last in $99 billion of sales this week.
Demand for the notes may be tested by their low yields,
which earlier on Thursday traded at a record low 1.13 percent.
The notes have rallied from as high as 1.79 percent last
month on fears over Europe and increasing bets the Federal
Reserve will launch a new round of bond purchases once its
Operation Twist program ends next month.
"The seven year is a relatively rich issue," said Alan De
Rose, head trader of government trading and finance at
Oppenheimer & Co in New York. He noted demand should be
relatively strong, even if the new notes price slightly higher
than what they trade at before the auction.
The notes were last down 5/32 in price to yield
1.19 percent.
The seven-year notes are among the most sensitive to
speculation over further quantitative easing as they have
benefited from Fed purchases as part of the Operation Twist.
This program involves buying longer-dated debt, and funding
the purchases with sales of short-dated debt, in a big to lower
long-term borrowing rates and stimulate the economy.
New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on
Thursday the U.S. Federal Reserve likely will not need to ease
monetary policy further but it cannot rule it out if the economy
were to take a turn for the worse.
U.S. economic data has been weakening in recent months as
unemployment remains stubbornly high and global economic
conditions deteriorate.
Data on Thursday showed U.S. jobless claims were little
changed on the week while two manufacturing reports showed the
economy continued to expand moderately.
Global business surveys also showed a downturn that began in
Europe's periphery is now taking root in the core countries of
Germany and France, while China data also showed a decline in
industrial activity for the seventh straight month.
"It seems like the risks are still building to the
downside," said Ira Jersey, an interest rate strategist at
Credit Suisse in New York.
Fears over repercussions from a possible Greek exit from the
euro zone have driven benchmark 10-year note yields down to
within 10 basis points of their lowest levels in at least 60
years.
The notes were last down 6/32 in price to yield
1.78 percent. Last week they traded as low as 1.69 percent, only
two basis points over the 1.67 percent level reached in
September, which was lowest yield in at least 60-years.
Ten-year notes are trading within a tight range that has
modest technical support at around 1.78 percent, and where
buyers seem to dry up at around the 1.70 percent level, said
Jersey.
"It seems we're stuck in a range here until we get an
impetus to do something else," he said. "The last big event of
the week is today's supply."
