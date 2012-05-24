By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. Treasuries eased on Thursday as investors drove down prices ahead of a planned sale of new seven-year notes and sought higher yielding bonds than safe-haven U.S. and German debt.

The Treasury will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes later on Thursday, the last in $99 billion of sales this week.

Demand for the notes may be tested by their low yields, which earlier on Thursday traded at a record low 1.13 percent.

The notes have rallied from as high as 1.79 percent last month on fears over Europe and increasing bets the Federal Reserve will launch a new round of bond purchases once its Operation Twist program ends next month.

"The seven year is a relatively rich issue," said Alan De Rose, head trader of government trading and finance at Oppenheimer & Co in New York. He noted demand should be relatively strong, even if the new notes price slightly higher than what they trade at before the auction.

The notes were last down 5/32 in price to yield 1.19 percent.

The seven-year notes are among the most sensitive to speculation over further quantitative easing as they have benefited from Fed purchases as part of the Operation Twist.

This program involves buying longer-dated debt, and funding the purchases with sales of short-dated debt, in a big to lower long-term borrowing rates and stimulate the economy.

New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Thursday the U.S. Federal Reserve likely will not need to ease monetary policy further but it cannot rule it out if the economy were to take a turn for the worse.

U.S. economic data has been weakening in recent months as unemployment remains stubbornly high and global economic conditions deteriorate.

Data on Thursday showed U.S. jobless claims were little changed on the week while two manufacturing reports showed the economy continued to expand moderately.

Global business surveys also showed a downturn that began in Europe's periphery is now taking root in the core countries of Germany and France, while China data also showed a decline in industrial activity for the seventh straight month.

"It seems like the risks are still building to the downside," said Ira Jersey, an interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.

Fears over repercussions from a possible Greek exit from the euro zone have driven benchmark 10-year note yields down to within 10 basis points of their lowest levels in at least 60 years.

The notes were last down 6/32 in price to yield 1.78 percent. Last week they traded as low as 1.69 percent, only two basis points over the 1.67 percent level reached in September, which was lowest yield in at least 60-years.

Ten-year notes are trading within a tight range that has modest technical support at around 1.78 percent, and where buyers seem to dry up at around the 1.70 percent level, said Jersey.

"It seems we're stuck in a range here until we get an impetus to do something else," he said. "The last big event of the week is today's supply." (Editing by Andrew Hay)