NEW YORK May 30 Prices of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds jumped on Wednesday as concerns that problems at Spanish banks were deepening the euro zone debt crisis fed fresh demand for U.S. government debt and other perceived low-risk assets.

The 30-year Treasury bond last traded up 2-12/32 in price, yielding 2.739 percent, down 11.5 basis points from late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year Treasury note was up nearly 1 point in price for a yield of 1.651 percent, the lowest in at least 60 years according to Reuters data.

The yield on seven-year Treasury debt touched a record low of 1.083 percent, based on Tradeweb data.

Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries futures climbed to contract highs.