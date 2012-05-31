By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury
yields fell to fresh lows of at least 60 years on Thursday as
fears over Europe's debt and political crisis led investors to
flee the region and search out safer investments including U.S.
government debt.
Disappointing U.S. economic data added to a bid for the debt
ahead of a closely watched employment report due out on Friday.
The European Central Bank stepped up pressure on Thursday
for a joint fund to guarantee bank deposits in the euro zone,
saying Europe needed new tools to fight bank runs as the bloc's
debt crisis drives investors to flee risk.
With the crisis now battering Spain, the European Commission
said on Wednesday a vicious cycle of weak banks and heavily
indebted states lending to each other must be broken and
proposed a joint bank deposit system to prevent a bank run.
"There is money exiting those bond markets quickly and
looking to get cash," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at
Societe Generale in New York. "The market continues to look for
the big bazooka to be fired to alleviate some of the fear mode
that we're in."
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields fell to
fresh lows of at least 60 years, trading as low as 1.593
percent. The yields have fallen from 2.37 percent in mid-March
as concerns that Europe's problems would accelerate added a bid
for the safe-haven debt.
Europe is expected to remain the dominant focus even as a
slew of U.S. data on Thursday pointed to sluggish growth.
New claims for unemployment benefits rose last week for the
fourth straight week, while U.S. private employers created
133,000 jobs in May, fewer than expected.
U.S. economic growth was also a bit slower than initially
thought in the first quarter as businesses restocked shelves at
a moderate pace and government spending fell sharply.
The May U.S. payrolls report on Friday is expected to show
employers added 150,000 positions in May.
The Federal Reserve on Thursday will buy as much as $2
billion in debt maturing between 2036 and 2042 as part of its
Operation Twist schedule.
This program involves buying longer-dated debt and funding
the purchases with sales of short-dated notes in a bid to lower
long-term borrowing costs and stimulate the economy.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)