NEW YORK May 31 U.S. 10-year Treasury note yields fell to record lows on Thursday as fears over Europe's debt crisis and sluggish U.S. economic data boosted demand for safe haven U.S. government debt.

The note yields fell as low as 1.536 percent, below the 1.55 percent levels the debt traded at in the 1940s. (Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)