By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. benchmark bond yields fell
to record lows on Thursday as Europe's deepening debt crisis and
disappointing U.S. economic data fueled a rush for safe
investments.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields traded as
low as 1.533 percent.
The European Central Bank stepped up pressure for a joint
fund to guarantee bank deposits in the euro zone, saying Europe
needed new tools to fight bank runs as the bloc's debt crisis
drives investors to flee risk.
With the crisis now battering Spain, the European Commission
said on Wednesday a vicious cycle of weak banks and heavily
indebted states lending to each other must be broken and
proposed a joint bank deposit system to prevent a bank run.
"There is money exiting those bond markets quickly and
looking to get cash," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at
Societe Generale in New York. "The market continues to look for
the big bazooka to be fired to alleviate some of the fear mode
that we're in."
In addition to the record low 10-year note yield, 30-year
bonds yields dropped to their lowest since December
2008, tumbling 12 basis points to 2.59 percent. The bonds traded
at a record low of 2.52 percent on Dec. 19, 2008.
Data on bond yields is sparse in the 1950s and 1960s, making
historical comparisons difficult, but Reuters figures showed
Thursday's 10-year note yields were the lowest on records going
back to the start of the 19th century.
The previous low was in November 1945 when yields ended that
month at 1.55 percent, according the data.
A slew of U.S. data on Thursday pointed to sluggish growth,
adding to fears over a global economic slowdown.
Bond yields fell to session lows after a report showed that
the pace of business activity in the U.S. Midwest slowed in May
as new orders fell to their lowest since September 2009.
"The index was weak across the board with the details even
weaker than the disappointing headline," said Lou Brien, market
strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
"There is a flight to quality because of the European debt
crisis, and flight to quantity. There is a lack of alternatives.
We could probably go significantly lower in yields," Brien said.
Other economic data also pointed to weakness ahead of a key
employment report on Friday that is expected to show that
employers added 155,000 jobs to their payrolls in May.
New claims for unemployment benefits rose last week for the
fourth straight week, while U.S. private employers created
133,000 jobs in May, fewer than expected.
U.S. economic growth was also a bit slower than initially
thought in the first quarter as businesses restocked shelves at
a moderate pace and government spending fell sharply.
The Federal Reserve on Thursday bought $1.83 billion in debt
maturing between 2036 and 2041 as part of its Operation Twist
schedule.
This program involves buying longer-dated debt and funding
the purchases with sales of short-dated notes in a bid to lower
long-term borrowing costs and stimulate the economy.
