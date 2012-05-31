NEW YORK May 31 U.S. government debt prices
shaved their gains on Thursday with benchmark yields retracing
from their record lows as Wall Street stocks pared their losses
tied to contagion fears from Europe and a batch of disappointing
U.S. economic data.
U.S. stock prices turned around as traders cited a Dow Jones
report that the International Monetary Fund is considering a
loan to Spain if the indebted euro zone nation cannot bail out
problem bank Bankia.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded
up 10/32 in price at 101-16/32, yielding 1.575 percent.
Earlier, the 10-year yield fell to 1.5326 percent, which is
the lowest on records going back to the start of the 19th
century.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)