By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, May 31 Benchmark U.S. government bond yields fell to record lows on Thursday as Europe's worsening debt crisis spurred a global race for safe-haven assets.

Compounding investor anxiety was a batch of disappointing U.S. data, fears about Spain's troubled banks deepening Europe's debt crisis and Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.

The weak U.S. jobs and manufacturing figures before Friday's closely-watched monthly non-farm payrolls report raised bets that the current tepid U.S. growth may vanish and the Federal Reserve could embark on a third round of large-scale bond purchases to avert a recession, analysts and traders said.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields fell as low as 1.53 percent - the lowest on record going back more than two centuries, according to Reuters data. They last traded at 1.56 percent, down nearly 6 basis points on the day.

The 10-year yield fell nearly 36 basis points in May and has declined 84 basis points since it peaked near 2.40 percent on March 20.

U.S. five- and seven-year note yields on Thursday touched record lows at 0.633 percent and 0.986 percent, respectively, while the 30-year yield came within striking distance of its all-time low of 2.52 percent.

"These yields show there is a lot of fear out there. There is a fear of a breakup of the euro," said Andrew Richman, fixed-income strategist at SunTrust Private Wealth Management in Palm Beach, Florida. "People are pulling out of risk and into cash and Treasuries."

Trading volume was 27 percent above its five-day average, but below its longer-term averages, according to Tradeweb.

In the derivatives market, most Treasury futures and latter interest rates futures hit contract highs.

Other than U.S. Treasuries, pension funds, insurance companies and other professional investors scrambled for other traditional safe-haven government bonds like those of Germany, Japan and Switzerland. They also grabbed Swedish, Finnish and Danish sovereign debt on the perception these countries are among the least vulnerable in case the euro zone's finances deteriorate further.

In fact, the 10-year bond yields of these countries are lower than of the United States.

In a sign of how the stampede for safety has skewed the global debt market, shorter-dated Swiss yields moved into negative territory, while the German two-year yield slid near zero this week. Both are below the interest rate on U.S. one-month bills.

"The market is moving on emotions. People are getting extremely scared," SunTrust's Richman said.

Global stocks, corporate bonds and commodities showed some stabilization late Thursday after selling off in earlier trade as investors bailed.

The few winners in this tumbling yield climate were holders of Treasuries and U.S. homeowners who can refinance into lower interest mortgages.

The U.S. government debt market is poised to record its best month since September. Barclays' Treasury total return index was up 1.52 percent through Wednesday, which would be the biggest monthly rise in eight months.

Long-dated Treasuries fared best among all maturities. Barclays' return index on Treasury issues whose maturities are longer than 20 years was up 7.59 percent through Wednesday. This would be the seventh biggest monthly rise for this index in the past 20 years, according to Barclays.

Some investors, however, warned U.S. Treasuries have become riskier than the past, as the United States faces its own fiscal and problems.

Bill Gross, who runs the world's biggest bond fund at PIMCO, wrote in his monthly newsletter that China and large private investors including PIMCO might reduce their Treasuries holdings in favor of higher-yielding assets.

WHAT'S JOBS GOT TO DO WITH IT?

As investors have reacted largely to developments in recent weeks, it is unclear how they would trade on the monthly payrolls data due on Friday at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).

"Most of the U.S. data has not been as strong as most people were looking for and there certainly has been a slowing in the U.S. economy and the jobs number tomorrow is playing a role in that," Scott DiMaggio, director of global fixed-income with AllianceBernstein in New York.

In a recent Reuters poll, economists expected U.S. employers to have added 150,000 jobs in May, up from 115,000 in April, while the unemployment rate likely held steady at 8.1 percent.

If the May payroll figure were to fall near 100,000, benchmark Treasury yields could easily break below 1.50 percent, analysts and traders said.

On the other hand if the May's job growth comes in closer to 200,000, 10-year U.S. yields should move back toward 1.75 percent, they said.

With benchmark Treasury yields at these rock-bottom levels and below those set during 2007-09 global financial crisis, some analysts reckon they are already priced in a weaker-than-expected payroll reading for May in the wake of Thursday's disappointing jobless claims and ADP private jobs report.

"It might just be a blip on the radar," said Robert Tipp, chief investment at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey, which manages $332 billion in assets. (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Sam Forgione and Chris Reese; Editing by Gary Crosse)