* U.S. 10-year yield hit record low below 1.45 pct
* U.S. 30-year yield touches historic low
* Weak job data stoke talk of more Fed bond purchase
(Updates market action, adds quote, byline)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. government debt yields
dropped to record lows on Friday after a stunningly weak report
on U.S. job growth stoked worries of a U.S. economic slowdown
and raised bets of a third round of bond purchases from the
Federal Reserve.
The poor domestic employment figures reinforced the view of
a global economic slowdown after Europe's debt crisis has raged
for more than two years.
American employers added 69,000 workers in May, far short of
the 150,000 predicted by economists. The jobless rate
unexpectedly edged up to 8.2 percent from 8.1 percent in April.
"There's no positive spin that can be put on the May
employment report. It was a disappointment, pure and simple,"
said Jim Baird, chief investment strategist at Plante Moran
Financial Advisors in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Fears the euro zone debt crisis is spilling over to the
United States sparked fresh buying of U.S., German, Japan, Swiss
and Nordic government debt, which are perceived as safehavens in
times of market turbulence and risk aversion.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up as much
as 1-4/32 in price with a yield of 1.442 percent, the lowest
level in records going back to the early 1800s according to data
gathered by Reuters.
The 30-year bond last traded up 1-27/32 in price
for a yield of 2.55 percent, down nearly 9 basis points from
Thursday's close. The 30-year yield earlier touched 2.510
percent, a record low.
In the futures market, Treasury futures with the exception
of two-years hit contract highs.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)