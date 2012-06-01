* U.S. 10-year yield hit record low below 1.45 pct

* U.S. 30-year yield touches historic low

* Weak job data stoke talk of more Fed bond purchase (Updates market action, adds quote, byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. government debt yields dropped to record lows on Friday after a stunningly weak report on U.S. job growth stoked worries of a U.S. economic slowdown and raised bets of a third round of bond purchases from the Federal Reserve.

The poor domestic employment figures reinforced the view of a global economic slowdown after Europe's debt crisis has raged for more than two years.

American employers added 69,000 workers in May, far short of the 150,000 predicted by economists. The jobless rate unexpectedly edged up to 8.2 percent from 8.1 percent in April.

"There's no positive spin that can be put on the May employment report. It was a disappointment, pure and simple," said Jim Baird, chief investment strategist at Plante Moran Financial Advisors in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Fears the euro zone debt crisis is spilling over to the United States sparked fresh buying of U.S., German, Japan, Swiss and Nordic government debt, which are perceived as safehavens in times of market turbulence and risk aversion.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up as much as 1-4/32 in price with a yield of 1.442 percent, the lowest level in records going back to the early 1800s according to data gathered by Reuters.

The 30-year bond last traded up 1-27/32 in price for a yield of 2.55 percent, down nearly 9 basis points from Thursday's close. The 30-year yield earlier touched 2.510 percent, a record low.

In the futures market, Treasury futures with the exception of two-years hit contract highs. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)