NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. Treasury debt prices held steady at higher levels on Friday after a private report showed U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in May, reinforcing the view of a weakening global economy due largely to Europe's entrenched debt crisis.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S. factory activity fell to 53.5 in May from April's 54.8. Economists had predicted a reading of 53.9.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 22/32 at 102-13/32 in price, yielding 1.489 percent, down 7 basis points from late on Thursday. Earlier, the 10-year yield touched a record low of 1.442 percent, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)